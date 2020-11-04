DHEC: 647 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 16 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 647 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 16 additional deaths in South Carolina. This brings the Palmetto State’s total number of cases to 171,642 with 3,728 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 4,459 test results from Tuesday which yielded a percent positive rate of 14.5%.

For the latest information on the coronavirus in South Carolina, visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19.