In the mood for pizza Brooklyn pie style? Stroll to Gervais Street.

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – Opening a locally owned store these days is more of a gamble than ever, and when it comes to restaurants, a business with a large slope to climb, it is especially tough. Doug Ames, however, decided to double down, and open 2 pizza shops since August. According to Manager Gene Kolb, Ames’ Brooklyn Express Pizza is just that – authentic New York style thin crust pizza. Kolb said that even the Chef is authentic, having been recruited from The Big Apple to ensure there was a true taste of Brooklyn.

Brooklyn Express Pizza opened at 7949 Broad River Road in Irmo on August 13, and in mid October, the second location at 701 Gervais Street in the Vista. The Vista location has recently seen a few eateries, including Le Peep and Sabor Latin Street Grill, both of which were short lived. Kolb said the restaurant also serves wings, salads, calzones, and other offerings.

For Kolb and Ames, they are banking on the area’s love of thin crust pie. As for the taste? Kolb brought a taste or two to the GMC Crew, and it turns out, Brooklyn Express Pizza is pretty tasty!

The next time you have a taste for some authentic New York pizza, you might want to stroll down Gervais Street…or even Broad River Road.

You can check out their Facebook page HERE.

