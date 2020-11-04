RCSD seeking the public’s help in identifying Walmart shoplifting suspect

RCSD Walmart Electronics Suspect Picture 1

RCSD Walmart Electronics Suspect Picture 2

RCSD Walmart Electronics Suspect Picture 3





COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of shoplifting electronics from the Walmart on Two Notch Road.

Authorities say that on October 16 around 4:30 p.m. the suspect was walking around Walmart when he picked up a sound bar, a projector and placed a tv in a cart before exiting the store. Officials say the man stole an estimated $1,135 in merchandise