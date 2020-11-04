Republicans make big impact in SC Senate, House elections

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Last night, five incumbent republicans were re-elected and at least three state Senate seats were flipped, knocking off incumbent democrats, Vincent Sheheen, Glemn Reese, and Floyd Nicholson.

Incumbent democratic U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham fell to Nancy Mace in South Carolina’s first congressional district. In addition to the wins both in the state legislature and congress, President Trump once again carried South Carolina by a significant margin.