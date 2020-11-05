Clemson ending men’s track and field, cross country programs

Mike Gillespie,

CLEMSON, SC (WCIV) — Clemson is discontinuing its men’s track and field and cross country programs at the end of this season, the school announced on Thursday.

Athletic Director Dan Radakovich said the program includes the indoor and outdoor programs.

This will reduce the school’s varsity sports to 16 programs.

“This difficult decision is a result of an exhaustive examination of our athletics department over the past several months,” said Radakovich. “After careful analysis, we concluded that discontinuing our men’s track and field program is in the best long-term interest of Clemson Athletics. This decision impacts incredible student-athletes, and we know how hard they work and the effort and pride they take in representing Clemson University.”

Categories: Clemson, Local Sports, Sports

