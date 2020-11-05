Clemson ending men’s track and field, cross country programs

Clemson is discontinuing its men’s track and field and cross country programs at the end of this season, the school announced on Thursday.

Athletic Director Dan Radakovich said the program includes the indoor and outdoor programs.

This will reduce the school’s varsity sports to 16 programs.

“This difficult decision is a result of an exhaustive examination of our athletics department over the past several months,” said Radakovich. “After careful analysis, we concluded that discontinuing our men’s track and field program is in the best long-term interest of Clemson Athletics. This decision impacts incredible student-athletes, and we know how hard they work and the effort and pride they take in representing Clemson University.”

Those student-athletes affected by the ending will still keep their scholarships through their undergraduate years. All coaches’ contracts will also be honored through their end. In addition to continuing to receive scholarships for those eligible, all student-athletes will still have access to sports medicine, academic support, career development, nutrition, priority class registration, mental health services and strength and conditioning facilities as long as they remain enrolled at Clemson. Since 1953 when the program started, Clemson won 23 combined ACC Team Championships and 16 individual NCAA champions and produced 22 Olympians and four Olympic Gold Medalists. Clemson will continue the school’s women’s track and field and cross country.