DHEC: 524 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 7 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 524 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the total number of cases in the Palmetto State to 172,216 with 3,736 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 2,922 test results from Wednesday which returned a percent positive rate of 17.9%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/ findatest.