DHEC experts warn of fall surge as coronavirus cases climb across the state

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, COVID-19 cases in the Upstate have risen at rates that are at or above any previous spikes we have seen. The data from DHEC has caused experts to warn that the state may be entering a fall surge in coronavirus cases.

DHEC says this trend is not unique to South Carolina as cases have been climbing in the U.S. and around the world. DHEC says several key indicators have risen in South Carolina including daily rate of cases per 100,000, percent positive, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and the number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators, causing experts to raise concerns.

“The increases in case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths across the nation is extremely concerning, and we must double down on our efforts in order to prevent a second wave in South Carolina,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s Interim Director of Public Health. “We understand that ‘COVID-19 fatigue’ is occurring and we’re all wishing for a return to normalcy. But think of our first responders, doctors and nurses, law enforcement officers, and essential workers who, although exhausted, keep working to keep us safe. We can’t give up.”

DHEC urges South Carolinians to abide by behavior guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control including wearing masks, washing your hands and maintaining social distancing. DHEC also recommends that South Carolinians get their flu shot to avoid complications and lessen the burden on hospitals.