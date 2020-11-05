Gamecocks release women’s hoops non-conference schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Dawn Staley announced her team’s eight-game 2020-21 non-conference schedule Thursday morning. The Gamecocks will host three non-conference home games in addition to the eight SEC games slated to be at Colonial Life Arena this season.

“Scheduling was more challenging this season, and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we worked through how to put our program in the best position to be prepared to fight for SEC and national championships again this season,” Staley said. “We are excited about the schedule we have put together and look forward to getting into the routine of basketball season in a few weeks.”

Colonial Life Arena will host three non-conference games this season beginning on Wed., Nov. 25, when College of Charleston visits to open the 2020-21 season. The Gamecocks and NC State will open a home-and-home agreement on Thu., Dec. 3, when the Wolfpack makes its first visit to the 2010-11 season. The last non-conference matchup in Columbia will come on Thu., Dec. 17, against Temple.

In between those home games, South Carolina will travel to a three-game tournament Thanksgiving weekend that will be announced soon, and the Gamecocks are back in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge this season, traveling to Iowa State for a game on Sun., Dec. 6. As is their now annual tradition, South Carolina and UConn will step out of conference play in February for a premier matchup to be played in Storrs this season on Mon., Feb. 8.

South Carolina was approved to welcome fans to Colonial Life Arena for home games this season, which will have an approximate seating capacity of 3,500 to allow for social distancing between ticket pods of two, four or six seats. Facial coverings will be required for staff and fans at all times in all areas of the arena, and patrons will be required to follow the SEC and University fan safety guidelines.

For the 2020-21 season, all women’s basketball seating will be assigned by seat selection process, which will begin on Mon., Nov. 9. Fans who have paid their deposit for tickets will be contacted by the Gamecock Club about their scheduled time.

2020-21 Gamecock Non-Conference Schedule

Wed., Nov 25 vs. College of Charleston at Colonial Life Arena

Nov. 28-30 Thanksgiving Tournament

Thu., Dec. 3 vs. NC State at Colonial Life Arena

Sun., Dec. 6 at Iowa State

Thu., Dec. 17 vs. Temple at Colonial Life Arena

Mon., Feb. 8 at UConn