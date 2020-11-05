Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office searching for two suspects caught on camera breaking into business

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects accused of breaking into an Automaxx in Orangeburg County. Deputies say they received a call from the owner of Automaxx in Orangeburg called to report a break-in at his dealership on Magnolia Street.

Investigators say the owner told them that someone had forced entry to the building and a paint gun was missing but they could have been looking for car keys. Authorities say a window was smashed of a 2009 Nissan in the parking lot.

Authorities say the incident was caught on the security footage posted above. Anyone with information is asked to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.