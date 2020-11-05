Richland County Council continues series of mask giveaways

The next free event will take place Friday November 6, 2020

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — Richland County Council continues their series of mask giveaways in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Friday November 6, Councilwoman Chakisse Newton is holding two mask giveaways in Lower Richland.

This has been an ongoing effort by the county after getting 67,000 masks that are being given away to residents who my need them. This will not only help them adhere to the Richland County mask mandate that is still in effect, but also help residents keep themselves and members of their families safe from possible exposure to COVID-19.

Councilwoman Newton who represents District 11 released a statement saying,

“Mask wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our community. I want to make sure residents in my community have more than one opportunity to pick up face masks that can help protect them and others.” Richland County residents can pick up masks at the Richland County Sheriff’s Department Substation, (2615 Lower Richland Blvd., Hopkins,) on a first come, first serve basis at the times provided below:

1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6

10 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11

The County says they plan to host additional giveaways and will release more details in the coming weeks. To get a closer look at the county mask mandate, you can click on the link below.

www.richlandcountysc.gov/facemasks.