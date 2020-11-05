SCHP: Driver dies after crash on I-20 West Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver was killed after a crash caused an overhead sign to fall on I-20 West Wednesday. Troopers say it happened at mile marker 65 around 4:45 p.m.

According to investigators, the driver of a dump truck hit the median barrier and the overhead sign, causing the sign to fall in both the east and west bound lanes. Authorities say the driver later died at a hospital.

Troopers say several vehicles hit the fallen sign, but they did not report any injuries. Highway Patrol is investigating.