SC Lawmakers react to Biden Projected win

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina lawmakers are reacting to Joe Bidens projected win in the race for the White House.

Here are some of the reactions across the State.

South Carolina’s Democratic Representative, House Majority whip James Clyburn tweeted:

‘Congratulations to the 46th President, Joe Biden. Your victory marks a new chapter for our country. As we face unprecedented challenges, Americans have chosen you to lead us out of the chaos and to build a stronger community. Today, I am hopeful for a brighter future.’

‘It’s over. Incredibly proud of this history making moment’ ‘A son of Scranton & a daughter of immigrants will lead our country and together we’ll build a future for our families.’

Republican Representative Joe Wilson reacted on Twitter: ‘The 2020 Presidential Election isn’t over until every legal ballot is counted. I have faith in our judicial system and look forward to seeing this election carried out in full.’