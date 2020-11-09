DHEC: 586 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 2 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 586 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases reported in the Palmetto State to 176,373 with 3,778 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 3,921 coronavirus test results from Sunday which returned a percent positive rate of 14.9%.

To find a coronavirus testing location near you, visit scdhec.gov/ findatest.