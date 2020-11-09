Local Living: Riverbanks Zoo hosts ‘Hoppy Hour’

You can sip and stroll at Riverbanks Zoo Thursday, November 12th for an after hours event.

“Hoppy Hour” is for adults only, and it runs from 6pm to 9 p-m.

Tickets are $12 for members and $15 for the general public.

You can enjoy a variety of beers and wines with food while walking through the Zoo, after hours.

Officials say tickets with specific arrival times are required and you can purchase them online.

No one under 21 will be allowed in and you must practice social distancing, say Zoo officials.

For more information, click here https://www.riverbanks.org/