MADD SC Virtual Mocktail livestream fundraiser kicks off this Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You can take part in a fundraiser for Mothers Against Drunk Driving South Carolina in their Virtual Mocktail Mixology event!

It kicks off this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on MADD SC’s Facebook page.

Curtis spoke with Steven Burritt, Program Director of MADD SC, about how you can join to livestream to make alcohol-free mocktails with Chef Kristian Niemi.

The money will go towards helping the program continue to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk driving and how to prevent it.

Tickets are $30 for the event and the cut-off date to buy tickets is Tuesday at Noon.

To buy your tickets, visit MADD’s website by clicking here.