Springfield Police searching for suspect after officer involved shooting Monday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A search is underway for a suspect wanted after authorities say a chase lead to shots being fired between a Springfield Police Officer and the suspect in Orangeburg County. Authorities say the incident started around 10 a.m. when police were in a car chase with the suspect before both sides exchanged fire. According to investigators, there were no injuries.

Officials say the suspect got away and an active search is being conducted. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has joined in the search, deploying a helicopter and blood hounds.