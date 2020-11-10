11 new coronavirus cases reported on UofSC’s campus in latest dashboard update

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The University of South Carolina reports 11 new positive COVID-19 tests in their latest coronavirus dashboard update. All 11 of these cases are students. UofSC says 1,197 tests were conducted in the latest testing period which returned a percent positive rate of 1.73%. UofSC reports 87 active cases on campus currently.

To access the full UofSC coronavirus dashboard, visit sc.edu/safety/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.