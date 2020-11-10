DHEC: 1,326 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 18 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the latest coronavirus data for the state as of Monday.

DHEC reports 1,326 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 18 new deaths in South Carolina. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 177,515 with 3,795 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 9,770 test results from Monday which returned a percent positive rate of 13.6%.

For the latest information on COVID-19 in the state, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19.