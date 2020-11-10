Dominion Energy hears customers thoughts on proposed rate hike

Dominion Energy requested the increase earlier this year

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — public hearings are underway this week after Dominion Energy requests to raise customers’ power bills by 7 point 7 percent.

Monday the South Carolina Public Service Commission held its first of three virtual hearings allowing allow customers to tell regulators how the proposed rate increases will affect them.

Dominion requested the rate hike earlier this year.

the average residential consumer’s monthly bill would increase by $9.68 per month if approved.

The company could collect an additional $178 million annually if the proposed rate increases go into effect next year.

Public hearings will continue Tuesday and Thursday evenings starting at 6.