S.C. Republican congressional delegation calling on election reform to weed out “voter irregularities”

Five of the state's six Republican House members called for all legal votes to be counted

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Members of South Carolina’s Congressional Delegation are going back and forth over the true integrity of this year’s election.

Five of South Carolina’s six Republican members of Congress came together at the State House Tuesday calling for any illegal ballots to be thrown out.

This comes three days after several media outlets projected Vice President Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

However, five South Carolina representatives, including Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC 2nd District), want to see some immediate change to encourage fairer elections in the future.

“I am concerned and disgusted with the election irregularities and improprieties that occurred all across America,” Rep. Wilson said.

Joining Rep. Wilson were Rep.-Elect Nancy Mace (R-SC 1st District), Rep. Jeff Duncan (R-SC 3rd District), Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC 5th District), and Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC 7th District). Rep. William Timmons (R-SC 4th District) also stands by his fellow Republicans, but did not attend Tuesday’s press conference.

South Carolina Republicans pointed to alleged instances of voter fraud in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia as reasons for future electoral changes.

However, their lone Democratic colleague, House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, says any report of fraud is ludicrous.

“Why would I be committing fraud on behalf of the presidential stuff, and take care of my own Congressional candidates?” Clyburn asked in a press call with reporters Monday. “Come on, that kind of stuff is foolishness.”

Republicans want to see stricter photo ID laws at polling places, and increased access for poll watchers. They also want stronger procedures for verifying witness signatures, and also for people who actively conspire to commit election fraud to be prosecuted.

“Regardless of who is President, whether it’s Donald Trump or Joe Biden, the integrity of our election system from this year forward is the most important thing we can focus on,” said Rep. Duncan.

However, Rep. Clyburn said any Republican attempts to question the validity of this election dismantles what he considers a fair, electoral process.

“What this Trump White House is doing, I think it’s unbecoming of what this country’s all about,” Clyburn said. “I don’t know why people seem to be hell-bent on destroying the fabric that’s been holding this country together all these years.”

Rep. Clyburn wants to see President Trump concede the election and insure a peaceful transfer of power. South Carolina’s Republican delegation want to wait until recounts are performed until it is clearly determined that Vice President Biden indeed won the election.

Votes are still being counted in North Carolina and Georgia. The Associated Press has already projected Biden will have more than the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.