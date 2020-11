SCOTUS hearing arguments on Affordable Care Act

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments on the Affordable Care Act.

The latest lawsuit against Obamacare calls for the court to strike down the entire 2010 law due to an amendment that was added to the individual insurance mandate in 2017. The law was previously upheld by the Supreme Court twice, in 2012 and 2015, however, only four current justices from those majorities are still on the bench.