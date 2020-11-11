Charleston airport temporarily evacuated Wednesday over suspicious package

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The Charleston International Airport reopened after a suspicious package found on the property was deemed not explosive.

Airport officials and the Transportation Security Administration said all passengers and employees were evacuated from the terminal around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The evacuation occurred after TSA agents identified a package that was a potential threat during a routine screening of checked luggage.

WPDE reported the suspicious item was later deemed not to be an explosive. It was flagged during a routine screening of luggage.

TSA officials would not disclose what was ultimately found upon investigation of the suspicious package, referring such questions to airport police.

However, airport officials said they were waiting on the TSA to release exactly what was found when reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.the all-clear was given around 1:30 p.m.