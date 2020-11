City of Columbia honors SC veterans with special ceremony

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The City of Columbia honored South Carolina’s veterans by holding a special ceremony. Although the annual Veterans Day parade was canceled this year, leaders said it was important to find a way to thank all who served.

The ceremony took place at the Busby Street Community Center. Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin and Fort Jackson Brigadier General Milford Beagle Jr. were among the leaders in attendance.