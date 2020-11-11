City of Columbia’s Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony begins today

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The City of Columbia’s Veterans Day Recognition Ceremony to honor those that served our country starts today!

The ceremony starts at 9 a.m.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Fort Jackson’s Brigadier General Milford Beagle Jr., and our very own Curtis Wilson will be among those attending.

They are not allowing the public to attend the event due to COVID-19, but you can watch the live stream ceremony on the City of Columbia’s Facebook page, Twitter page, or on their YouTube page.