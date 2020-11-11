Gamecocks release 2020-21 non-conference schedule

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Gamecocks released their non-conference schedule on Wednesday morning, which is set to begin two weeks from today (Nov. 25) with an exhibition matchup at Colonial Life Arena. Details on the exhibition will be released soon.

South Carolina was approved to host fans at Colonial Life Arena this season with a reduced capacity of approximately 3,500 available seats per game, with ticket pods in groupings of two, four and six seats with approximately six feet of distance between pods. Facial coverings will be required for staff and fans at all times and in all areas of the arena, and patrons will also be required to follow the SEC and University fan safety guidelines.

“I first want to thank everyone who has worked so hard at the national and conference levels and of course here at South Carolina, to have made it possible for us to play this upcoming season,” Martin said. “Scheduling has definitely been challenging this year, but we are very excited for the non-conference games we have in front of us and feel they will prepare us as we enter what will be another great season of SEC basketball.”

Following the exhibition matchup, the Gamecocks travel to the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City to face Northwestern (Sat., Nov. 28) and either TCU or Tulsa (Sun., Nov. 29) the following day. The Gamecocks next travel to preseason American Athletic Conference favorite Houston (Sat., Dec. 5), before returning to Colonial Life Arena to host Wofford (Thurs., Dec. 10).

A road matchup at George Washington (Mon., Dec. 14) follows, before the Gamecocks host Clemson (Sat., Dec. 19) in Columbia in the annual meeting between the two schools. Carolina will host SC State (Wed., Dec. 23) to conclude play before the holiday break, and will return to action with its SEC opener at Kentucky on Tue., Dec. 29. The non-conference schedule concludes with a matchup versus Florida A&M on Jan. 2 in Columbia.

For the 2020-21 season, all men’s basketball seating at Colonial Life Arena will be assigned by a seat selection process, which begins on Thursday.

Game times and broadcast information will be released at a later date.