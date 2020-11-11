Minor fire reported at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Wednesday morning

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to authorities, firefighters responded to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday morning after a detainee set a mattress on fire. Officials say the housing unit had to be temporarily evacuated, but no injuries or major damage were reported.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 9:20 a.m., and detainees returned to their cells about an hour later.

“Our correctional officers are to be commended for their quick action in extinguishing the fire and following safety protocols to ensure the well-being of detainees at the facility,” said County Administrator Leonardo Brown.

Officials say the incident in under investigation, and the detainee who set the fire faces possible arson charges.