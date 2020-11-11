Victim id’d after fatal shooting on S. Hampton Ave. in Red Bank

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Red Bank Monday night.

Coroner Margaret Fisher says William Clark, 38, died from his injuries.

Deputies say the shooting happened at a home on South Hampton Avenue in Red Bank.

According to investigators, someone called 911 to report the shooting, but when they arrived at the scene of the crime, a person said Clark was already taken to the hospital, and he later died.

If you have any information, please submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.