W.A. Perry Middle Schools hosts drive-through luncheon for veteran employees

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Over at W.A. Perry Middle School, the school honored its employees who are military veterans with a drive-through luncheon.

During the event, the veterans lined up their vehicles to receive lunch and a round of applause for their services from both students and staff. These former warriors now serve throughout the school as custodians, secretaries and teachers.