White Knoll High School head football coach/AD announces resignation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that White Knoll High School Head Football Coach and Athletic Director Dean Howell has decided to resign from his roles with the school in order to spend more time with his family.

White Knoll Principal Ted Daughtrey reacted to the news, saying “It has been a pleasure to work with Dean over the past five years. For his 26 years coaching football, he positively impacted hundreds of young men’s lives. His dedication to White Knoll High School has enabled our students to have a wonderful high school experience both in and out of athletic competition. We’ll miss the Howell children running footballs out to the officials during football games and are happy that Dean will be able to spend more time with his family.”

Lexington School District One says they will post the job opening on Thursday. Interested applicants should visit joinlexington1.com to apply.