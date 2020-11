Columbia Police trying to identify Family Dollar robbery suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police have released surveillance pictures of a man accused of an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store on Wednesday. Authorities say it happened at the store on Monticello Road. According to investigators, the suspect is accused of stealing cash at gunpoint.

No injuries have been reported. If you know who this is, submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.