DHEC: 1,243 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 8 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Wednesday.

DHEC reports 1,243 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 8 new deaths in the Palmetto State. This makes the state’s total number of positive cases 179,832 with 3,817 total deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC says they received 8,659 tests from Wednesday which yielded a percent positive rate of 14.4%.

To find a COVID-19 testing clinic near you, visit scdhec.gov/ findatest.