FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office has identified the driver who was killed after hitting a tree on Wednesday.

Coroner Chris Hill says Christopher Martin, 32, died on Hinnants Store Road from his injuries.

According to Highway Patrol, at approximately 11:48 p.m., Martin went off the right side of the road, overcorrected, then went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Authorities say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died on scene.

The Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating this incident.