Federal inmate in SC charged for plot to hire hitman to kill informant, prosecutor from his case

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr., Federal Bureau of Prisons inmate Richard Gilbert has been indicted in connection with a murder-for-hire plot. Gilbert is serving time in a federal prison in Edgefield for methamphetamine trafficking charges in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Officials say the murder-for-hire charges come from an operation in which Gilbert conspired with an undercover task officer with the FBI posing as a hit-man about killing a key witness from his case. Authorities further allege that Gilbert sent $2,000 to the undercover officer as a down payment for the murder, while misrepresenting the payment as being for an investment firm. Officials say Gilbert faces charges of murder-for-hire, retaliation against an informant and money laundering.

“Those who seek violent retribution on law enforcement and individuals who assist law enforcement will held accountable,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “Violence is a plague on our society that can only be cured with the faithful commitment of dedicated law enforcement officers and prosecutors. We must remember that they put their lives on the line every day to ensure the laws of our society are applied.”

According to the indictment, Gilbert also had plans to pay for the murder of the federal prosecutor from his case in Kentucky.