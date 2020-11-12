Richland County Library partners with Walgreens to host drive-thru flu shot clinic

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Library is partnering with Walgreens to have free drive-thru flu-shot clinics during flu season and the pandemic. You can get a free flu shot at the Richland Library Eastover location tomorrow from 10 a.m-12 p.m. It’s available for kids 12 and up, and no appointment is necessary.

Officials say you will fill out your forms in your vehicle, and stay in your vehicle until your number is called or displayed. Shots will be given by Walgreens staff outside under a tent or covering. You must wait 15 minutes in a designated waiting area that will be socially distanced.