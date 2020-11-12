The COMET is welcoming public input for changes to bus network

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The COMET bus network could look different in the future as The COMET is asking for the public to comment on two concepts for what the new system could look like. This is a part of a two year campaign called Reimagine The COMET.

The first proposed network focuses on running frequent services in areas with higher populations and lots of jobs close together. The other network concentrates on spreading out their coverage to reach as many people as possible, even with less frequent stops. More information on the concepts can be found here.

The COMET says they will hold virtual public meetings on Wednesday, December 2 from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. and Wednesday, December 9 from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. to further explain the project to the public as well as answer questions.

For more information and how to participate in these meetings, visit www.reimaginethecomet.org.