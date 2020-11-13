DHEC: 1,348 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 17 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Thursday.

DHEC reports 1,348 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 17 additional deaths. This brings the total number of cases in South Carolina to 181,243 and 3,835 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 9,198 test results from Thursday which returned a percent positive rate of 14.7%.

