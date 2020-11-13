More than 150 new jobs coming to Sumter
Santa Cruz Nutritionals announces plans to expand operations
Sumter, SC (WOLO) –164 new jobs are coming to sumter.
Santa Cruz Nutritionals announced Thursday their plans to expand operations in Sumter county.
According to the Governors office, the $84-million dollar investment includes a 24-thousand square-foot packaging center and employee facility.
The location will also have a 120-thousand square foot warehouse and distribution center.
The expansion should be complete by December of 2024.