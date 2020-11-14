Dustin Johnson ties Masters’ 54-hole record at 16 under

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Dustin Johnson tied the Masters’ 54-hole record at 16-under 200, shooting a 7-under 65 in the third round.

Johnson matched the mark set by Jordan Spieth in his 2015 victory.

Johnson is the first player to shoot two rounds of 65 or better in the same tournament. He was four strokes clear of the field, with a few groups still on the course.

The world’s No. 1 ranked player was among five players who started the round at 9 under. He quickly distanced himself from the pack with an eagle on the second hole, then followed with birdies on Nos. 3, 4 and 7. He has played 30 straight holes without a bogey.