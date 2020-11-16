DHEC: 981 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 27 additional deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus data as of Sunday.

DHEC reports 981 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 27 new deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State to 185,390 and 3,873 total deaths.

Click here for a summary of cases by county.

DHEC says they received 6,688 test results from Sunday which returned a percent positive rate of 14.7%.

To find a coronavirus testing clinic near you, visit scdhec.gov/findatest.