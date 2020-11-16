Lexington man arrested for home break-in near Pelion

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department say they have arrested a Lexington man for a break-in at a home near Pelion on Saturday. Authorities say 30-year-old John Wayne McFatter is charged with two counts of kidnapping, armed robbery, assault and battery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and burglary.

According to investigators, McFatter broke into a home on Edmund Highway early Saturday morning, showed a knife and assaulted one of the two victims inside. Deputies say he also restricted the movement of both victims which led to the kidnapping charges.

He’s accused of stealing one of the victims’ vehicles that had multiple stolen items from the home inside. He was later caught and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.