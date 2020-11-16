Orangeburg County woman charged with attempted murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, a woman has been charged after an argument at a bar led to a shooting at a residence. Deputies say they were called to a residence on Bass Drive in Holly Hill for reports of a shooting incident when they came across the victim who had been shot.

Authorities say Lindsay Hulteen, 35, was having drinks at a local bar with the male victim, when the two got in an argument, resulting in Hulteen leaving the man at the bar. Investigators say the man got a ride to Hulteen’s residence to pick up some belongings where he was shot in the front yard. Deputies say Hulteen admitted to shooting a shotgun at a point on the sidewalk which resulted in pellets deflecting and hitting the victim in the arm and leg.

Deputies say the victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment.

According to deputies, Hulteen has been charged with attempted murder.