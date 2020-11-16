Ray Tanner: “Expectations to win games was coming up short”

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner addressed the media, just 14 hours after his decision to fire Will Muschamp in the midst of a 2-5 season.

Tanner said in his availability Monday that the decision was incredibly hard, but of course, the Gamecocks just weren’t winning enough football games.

“At the end of the day, the expectations to win games was coming up short,” said Tanner Monday.

Tanner will now lead the charge moving forward to find a new head coach, and he was pretty candid with some of the credentials he’s looking for in candidates. Tanner seems to want an offensive-minded coach and wants to make a hire by mid-December, before the early signing day.

The 49-year-old Muschamp had four years remaining on his contract. His buyout from the school is $13.2 million.