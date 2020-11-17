AP: University to get Apple store run by students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP)– The University of South Carolina has announced that a store selling Apple products is coming to its campus in Columbia in early 2021, and will be managed largely by students as part of their curriculum. It will be the second store of its kind in the U.S. that is managed and operated by students, according to a Tuesday news release.

The store will be located in the Byrnes Building at the intersection of Sumter and College streets. It will sell a range of Apple products including laptop computers, tablets and accessories. Faculty from the College of Hospitality, Retail, and Sport Management will help with store management, while students will manage daily operations.