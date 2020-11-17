Body of missing man found in waterway in Sumter

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, authorities recovered the body of a man reported missing, from a waterway on Foxworth Mill Road. 59-year-old Burley Hudson had been reported missing on Monday.

Investigators say Hudson was last seen alive on Saturday when he was sitting with friends on a bridge on West Foxworth Mill Road. Authorities say the individuals with Hudson at this time said he was fine when they left the area.

An autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina is scheduled for Friday. The incident is under investigation.