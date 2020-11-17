DHEC: 1,088 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 11 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers as of Monday.

DHEC reports 1,088 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 11 additional deaths in South Carolina. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the Palmetto State 186,528 with 3,884 total deaths.

DHEC says they received 7,894 test results from Monday which returned a percent positive rate of 13.8%.

