No parades for this year’s Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Mardi Gras is going to look pretty different next year. New Orleans has not completely canceled the annual carnival celebration that’s set to take place in February, but the city says it will not be the same as years past due to COVID-19.

The website nola.gov says “parades of any kind will not be permitted this year.” It adds that Bourbon street will be open, but is subject to local and state COVID-19 guidelines.