SC Democrats call for an investigation into Sen. Lindsey Graham’s discussions with Georgia’s Secretary of State

Georgia's Secretary of State thought that Graham suggested throwing out legal ballots in the Georgia recount

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The South Carolina Democratic Party (SCDP) is calling for an ethical investigation into Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC)’s conversations with elections officials in Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

This comes after Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R-GA) told CNN and the Washington Post Graham called him with the implication to get rid of several legal ballots.

Raffensperger said he’s gotten a lot of phone calls from Republicans over the last few weeks, asking about the state’s recount of the presidential election, as well as the validity of signatures for the upcoming Senate run-offs. Recently, one call Raffensperger got was from South Carolina’s senior senator.

“Well, he asked if the ballots could be matched back to the voters, then I got the sense that implied that then you could throw those out, and then he would look at the counties with the highest frequent error of signatures,” Raffensperger told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer.

Wen pressed about this by reporters, Sen. Graham said he was merely asking about the legitimacy of January’s Senate run-offs and that any talk of throwing out ballots is ridiculous.

“That wasn’t the purpose of the conversation to throw out ballots,” Graham said. “We were talking about an election that hasn’t even been had yet, which is the Senate races, which was my focus.”

Sen. Graham also told reporters that he has been talking with election officials in both Nevada and Arizona about the validity of election results.

However, South Carolina Democrats feel that the Senator’s involvement in states other than his own is just another example of how he puts the needs of the President over the needs of his people.

Jay Parmley, the Executive Director of the South Carolina Democratic Party, told ABC Columbia that Sen. Graham’s actions are worthy of an investigation.

“There’s been no suggestion of irregularities in Nevada, Arizona, or Georgia. None whatsoever. I just think that this is way over the top, it’s an abuse of his office, it’s an abuse of power,” Parmley said.



On Twitter, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D-AZ) said that she had never spoken to Sen. Graham about the election. The Senator later clarified his comments, saying he had spoken to Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) and someone else from Nevada, though he did not remember whom he spoke to.

The Associated Press and other media outlets have declared Vice President Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election, calling electoral victories for Biden in Georgia, Arizona, and Nevada.

In a statement about the security of the 2020 general election, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said:

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. Right now, across the country, election officials are reviewing and double checking the entire election process prior to finalizing the result. When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary. This is an added benefit for security and resilience. This process allows for the identification and correction of any mistakes or errors. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised. Other security measures like pre-election testing, state certification of voting equipment, and the U.S. Election Assistance Commission’s (EAC) certification of voting equipment help to build additional confidence in the voting systems used in 2020. While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.”