SLED: Rembert man charged with assault at Sumter County club

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division say they arrested a man on Tuesday for an assault that occurred at a club in Sumter County earlier this month.

Authorities say 36-year-old Marvin Antwan English, of Rembert, has been charged with assault and battery, third degree. Officials say English was booked at the Sumter Lee Regional Detention Center.