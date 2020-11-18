Bomb threat at Mid Carolina Middle School in Newberry under investigation

1/2 (Courtesy: Newberry Co. Sheriff's Office) Bomb threat investigation at Mid Carolina Middle School.

2/2 (Courtesy: Newberry Co. Sheriff's Office) An explosive sniffing dog is searching for any suspicious devices or packages at Mid Carolina Middle School.



NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a bomb threat at Mid Carolina Middle School on Tuesday morning.

School officials say at approximately 11:45 a.m., they received an email saying that a bomb was inside and would go off at a designated time.

Deputies say the school followed protocols and evacuated the building.

Multiple authorities from Newberry and Sled agents then searched the school to find any suspicious packages or devices, using explosive sniffing dogs to find any bombs.

According to investigators, nothing was found and everyone went back into the school safely.

School officials, Sheriff’s Deputies, and SLED say they are performing a forensic investigation to determine the origin of the bomb threat.

If you have any information on this threat, please submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.