Columbia man sentenced to nearly 22 years for role in 2017 home invasion

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr., a Columbia man has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in federal prison for his role in a Lexington home invasion. Authorities say that on December 30, 2017, deputies responded to a call referencing a home invasion on Maple View Drive. After arriving on scene, deputies say they found two armed men inside, Brandon Thompson and Quintrell Morris. Deputies say they detained the two men and found a female who had been tied up, as well as her children, one of whom called 911. Investigators say the female told them that the suspects made her open a safe and give them money from it.

Deputies say they seized a loaded Bushmaster AR-15 assault rifle from Morris, a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun and a ballistic vest from Thompson.

Authorities say Thompson had been released from prison nine months prior to the incident, after serving a 14 year sentence, and was not allowed to own a weapon due to his previous convictions. Officials say Thompson plead guilty to conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Officials say he was sentence to 262 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

Investigators say Morris previously plead guilty to his role and was sentenced to 272 months imprisonment with a five-year term of supervised release.

This case was investigated by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.